Judith (Judy) Hogg Edwards, 76, of Newport News, passed away Monday July 6th after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She was the daughter of the late Percy Everett Hogg and Ettamae Smith Hogg.



Born in Newport News, Judy grew up in Dandy York County along with her late brother Percy Everett Hogg, Jr. She graduated from Warwick High School and received a B.A. in Marketing and Business Administration, Cum Laude, from Christopher Newport College (now Christopher Newport University). Judy retired from Knoll, Inc. in 2002.



Judy was active in her community, proudly contributing to and serving numerous local organizations including the James River Garden Club, Junior League of Hampton Roads, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Hampton Yacht Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a life-long love of the water, choosing to spend much of her free time on it or nearby. Judy was an avid boater, a passion she shared with her husband Greg. Whether racing sailboats or cruising the bay, you could always find the pair enjoying life together.



To her friends and family, Judy will be remembered for her warmth, sincerity, and infectious smile. She was loving and thoughtful, always putting the needs of others before her own.



Judy is survived by her devoted husband, Greg Edwards, daughters Jennifer Hall, Laura Freed and Logan Edwards, son-in-law Chris Hall IV, grandchildren, Madeline, Christian, Lillian, Gabe and L'ea, cousins Stephen P. Ham Sr., Stephen P. Ham III, Betty Bartek, and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Everett, and immediate family members Anne and Carthur Watson, Elizabeth and Coleman Shields, and Peggy and Steve Ham.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 14th, at Peninsula Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Tuesday, July 15th at 1:30 p.m with a reception to follow in the Parrish House. The Rev. Anne Kirchmier will officiate. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Grafton Christian Church cemetery.



Peninsula Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601 or Home Away From Home, 10701 W. Baseline Rd. Little Rock, AR 72209. Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019