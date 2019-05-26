Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Klores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Klores

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Klores Obituary
Judith Klores, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 9TH, 2019. Ms. Klores was born on April 7th 1945 in Illinois and has resided in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia for many years. Ms. Klores was preceded in death by her father; Stanley Peter Klores, mother; Martha Whitehouse Klores Synder, brother; Thomas Snyder, sister Martha Meredith Naeff-Snyder and her caregiver; Alice Morris Parker. Left to cherish her memory is her brother; Rev. Stanley P.W. Klores, brother in law; Han Naeff and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew, all over the country. Judith enjoyed attending bible study, Zumba classes and playing bingo at InnoAge PACE and Riverside Rehabilitation Center. She also took joy in watching movies, reading books, doing cross-word puzzles and playing cards. Services will be held in Wisconsin on Friday June 7th 2019 at 2 o'clock PM. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now