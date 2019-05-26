|
|
Judith Klores, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 9TH, 2019. Ms. Klores was born on April 7th 1945 in Illinois and has resided in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia for many years. Ms. Klores was preceded in death by her father; Stanley Peter Klores, mother; Martha Whitehouse Klores Synder, brother; Thomas Snyder, sister Martha Meredith Naeff-Snyder and her caregiver; Alice Morris Parker. Left to cherish her memory is her brother; Rev. Stanley P.W. Klores, brother in law; Han Naeff and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew, all over the country. Judith enjoyed attending bible study, Zumba classes and playing bingo at InnoAge PACE and Riverside Rehabilitation Center. She also took joy in watching movies, reading books, doing cross-word puzzles and playing cards. Services will be held in Wisconsin on Friday June 7th 2019 at 2 o'clock PM. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 26, 2019