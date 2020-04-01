|
Judith Mathews Ascher passed peacefully at the Brookdale Senior Living Community in Williamsburg, VA on March 18th, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Ms. Ascher was born on April 5, 1941 in Charlotte, NC to her parents Ralph and Thelma Mathews. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with a degree in Elementary Education in 1963. She married Robert Clark Ascher on August 15th, 1964 and went on to receive her Master's degree in English Studies in 1968 from The College of William and Mary.
Judy was known for her love of life, teaching kindergarten students, and making everyone around her laugh and smile. She and her husband, Bob, retired at 50 and spent 25 incredible years at the home they built on the Albemarle Sound in Snug Harbor, NC. She loved her family immensely and adored her two beautiful granddaughters, Ava and Zoe Tankersley.
Ms. Ascher is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters, Christy, Ken, Ava and Zoe Tankersley; her son and his fiancé, Kendal Ascher and William Howe; her brother, Ronnie Mathews of Murrells Inlet, SC.
There will not be a formal service during these trying times; however, please feel free to make a donation in Ms. Ascher's name to The , https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020