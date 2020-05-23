Judith Rash Rich died on May 20, 2020 at Morningside of Newport News at the age of 92. She was born April 13,1928 in Hopewell, Virginia to Sam and Elizabeth Rash. Judy was a devoted single "Mom" to three young sons after the untimely death of her husband, William Rich. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Suffolk.
Survivors include her son, Bruce W. Rich; grandchildren, Christy Rich Butler and Joshua Rich; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Carter Butler. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons David Michael Rich and William Mason Rich.
She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, William, during a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 23, 2020.