Judith Wippermann, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home on May 29th, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa on December 5, 1943 to William and Rita Doyle. Her childhood was shared by her siblings Billy Doyle, Tim Doyle and, Robin Doyle. She was married to Thomas Wippermann and raised three daughters: Judi (William/David) Robinson, Angel (Robert) Murray, and Debbie (David) Murray. She loved her family and made it a priority to become a guiding influence in her grandchildren : Amanda (Brandon) Slack, Lisa Lee, Danielle (Jimmie) Murray, Meagan Murray, Darren Murray, Rachal Murray, Dawson Murray and adopted grandson Chris Martorano and great grandchildren: Clay Slack, Isabell Fortner, Wayne Slack, and Kurt Fortner III lives. Preparation services are provided by Cremation Society of Virginia with a Celebration of life to be held at Grafton Christian Church at 109 Brick Church Road, Yorktown, Va. on June 9th 2019 at 4pm by Rev. Jim King, D. Min. In lieu of Flowers please consider donation to the Virginia Rainbow for Girls Scholarship fund P.O. Box 131 Smithfield, Va. 23431-0131.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019
