Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Ann Roberts Obituary
Judy Ann Roberts, 77, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Elmira, NY, she has been a resident of the peninsula for 24 years. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired from Hampton Roads Eye Associates. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Steven Tyler (Karen), Tammy Toupin (Michael), and Kimberly Jones (Daniel); grandchildren, Deserae Platt (Paul), Steven Tyler, Clayton Jones, Ryan Rathbun (Natasha), and Brad Rathbun (Elaine); five great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Thelma Jones; two sisters, Dorothy Phelps and Patricia Brown. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church, 69 Saunders Road, Newport News, with a funeral service directly following at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now