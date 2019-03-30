|
Judy Ann Roberts, 77, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Elmira, NY, she has been a resident of the peninsula for 24 years. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired from Hampton Roads Eye Associates. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Steven Tyler (Karen), Tammy Toupin (Michael), and Kimberly Jones (Daniel); grandchildren, Deserae Platt (Paul), Steven Tyler, Clayton Jones, Ryan Rathbun (Natasha), and Brad Rathbun (Elaine); five great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Thelma Jones; two sisters, Dorothy Phelps and Patricia Brown. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church, 69 Saunders Road, Newport News, with a funeral service directly following at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2019