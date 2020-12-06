1/1
Judy Cunningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Cunningham, beloved Mother, Nana and friend passed away at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was the most beautiful, fiercely independent, kind soul – a vibrant star burnt out far too soon, leaving a huge hole in our hearts but also a trail of love and light for us to follow always.

She leaves behind her cherished family, daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jack Wright; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Amy Cunningham; her heart, grandson, Justin Logan Cunningham and granddaughter in love, Amanda Umbrello; granddaughter, Alyssa Jade Collins; grand goddaughter, Dylan Noel Dziechciarz; her brother, Roger "Buck" Waldron; her mother, Virginia Waldron of Roanoke, VA (her birthplace); and a much loved family circle.

A private service will be held at her home on her birthday, December 6 at 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life visitation from 3:30-6:00.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Service
02:00 PM
at her home
Send Flowers
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
03:30 - 06:00 PM
at her home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Judy Cunningham. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Judy Cunningham. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jill Lane
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved