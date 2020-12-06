Judy Cunningham, beloved Mother, Nana and friend passed away at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was the most beautiful, fiercely independent, kind soul – a vibrant star burnt out far too soon, leaving a huge hole in our hearts but also a trail of love and light for us to follow always.



She leaves behind her cherished family, daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jack Wright; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Amy Cunningham; her heart, grandson, Justin Logan Cunningham and granddaughter in love, Amanda Umbrello; granddaughter, Alyssa Jade Collins; grand goddaughter, Dylan Noel Dziechciarz; her brother, Roger "Buck" Waldron; her mother, Virginia Waldron of Roanoke, VA (her birthplace); and a much loved family circle.



A private service will be held at her home on her birthday, December 6 at 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life visitation from 3:30-6:00.



