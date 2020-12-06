1/1
Judy Cunningham
1949 - 2020
Judy Cunningham, beloved Mother, Nana and friend passed away at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was the most beautiful, fiercely independent, kind soul – a vibrant star burnt out far too soon, leaving a huge hole in our hearts but also a trail of love and light for us to follow always.

She leaves behind her cherished family, daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Jack Wright; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Amy Cunningham; her heart, grandson, Justin Logan Cunningham and granddaughter in love, Amanda Umbrello; granddaughter, Alyssa Jade Collins; grand goddaughter, Dylan Noel Dziechciarz; her brother, Roger "Buck" Waldron; her mother, Virginia Waldron of Roanoke, VA (her birthplace); and a much loved family circle.

A private service will be held at her home on her birthday, December 6 at 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life visitation from 3:30-6:00.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Service
02:00 PM
at her home
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
03:30 - 06:00 PM
at her home
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
December 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donita Anderson
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
First met Judy in late '90s when my mother went to live in Devonshire. When Judy became director things changed for the better for my mother's 10 years at Devonshire. Judy was a caring, thoughtful, loving person to all the residents. Judy was the Devonshire's best angel of all time! She touched many families in the Hampton area and will be missed.
wayne marshall
Friend
December 6, 2020
Judy though small in size was a strong, powerful, caring , no nonsense type of woman . I learned so much from her as my boss at the Devonshire. She also was very fashionable and wise. She definitely dressed to impress and even though her job was hard she handled it like a pro. I was so sad to just recently hear of her passing. She was like a work mother to me and will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Cherie Gary
Friend
December 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to Judy’s family. You know how loved and what kind of life you lived by the family left behind. She was blessed to have such a strong loving family. Her strength was amazing and she will be missed. Love you.
Karen Waldron Scheld
Family
December 6, 2020
My deepest condolences, Angie, to you and your family. I know your mom is very proud of you and she will be your guardian angel to watch over you until it's time for you to be together again
Nora Hensley
December 5, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to the family and remember Judy is your Angel watching over you all with love.
Cynthia FordRobinson
Friend
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
I AM SO VERY SORRY THAT JUDY SUFFEREDSO MUCH AND SO LONG .SHE ENJOYED LIFE SO MUCH AND HAD SO MUCH TO GIVE. .SHE IS NOT SUFFERING NOW AND PRAY WE WILL ALL MEET AGAIN IN HER NEW HOME IN HEAVEN. MISS SEEING YOU ON FACEBOOK WITH HER DAUGHTER ANGIE AND HER SPECIAL SMILE .THIS PICTURE IS JUST LIKE I REMEMBER HER. LOVE AND PRAYERS GOES TO ALL THE FAMILY.
MARILYN Blackburn
Friend
