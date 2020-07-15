1/1
Judy Deuell Walker
1945 - 2020
Judy Deuell Walker, 75, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Newport News, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident and retired from Thalheimers. She was a longtime member of Pine Chapel Baptist Church. Known for her loving and caring nature, her house was the gathering place when her children were growing up and she was always available to listen to problems and offer advice. She always participated fully in her sons' lives and taught them to be self-sufficient, caring men. She loved to decorate and was very crafty.

Preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Walker, Jr., survivors include her sons, Edward E. Walker, III (Arlin), John H. Walker (Danielle), Charles R. Walker (Elizabeth), Jack Walker, and Curtis Deard (Darlene); two sisters, Virginia DeBerry and Susie Johnson; two brothers, James Deuell and Tommy Deuell (Tina); and a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
