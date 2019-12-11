|
JUDY FENTRESS JARMAN, 76, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was called home to be with her Lord on December 6th, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease (AD).
Born in Norfolk, VA in August of 1943, she was the youngest daughter of William "Bill" and Adell Fentress of Knotts Island, NC who preceded her in death as well as a younger brother, William "Billy" Fentress, Jr, also of Knotts Island.
Judy grew up on Knotts Island and graduated from Joseph P Knapp High School in Currituck, NC in June 1961. She attended East Carolina University (ECU) for one year before beginning her career in Federal Civil Service with the Army Corp of Engineers at Fort Norfolk, VA. Judy completed her career in Federal Civil Service with 32 years of service, retiring as a Contract Administrator at Fort Eustis, VA in December 1994.
Judy was the daughter of a peach farmer. She met Ray in 1958, and he quickly realized he had discovered the "best peach in the orchard". They married in April of 1963 at Judy's parents house on Knotts Island. It was a simple ceremony that began a 56-year love story.
After being married, Judy (and Ray) made several career moves to Georgia, Florida, and on to Washington State before finally returning and settling down on the Peninsula in Seaford, VA in 1969. Over the next few decades, Judy had a successful career and also managed to raise two wonderful children.
Family was a priority for Judy and she often spent her time planning or preparing fun-filled events. Judy was an amazing cook and always liked to try new recipes when she hosted or attended family get-togethers. Judy loved the beach and would always look forward to a week in Nags Head or day trips to Sandbridge, Yorktown, or Gloucester. She was an avid shopper and always had a keen sense of fashion. She enjoyed Scottie Terrier dogs and relaxing in the cool shade from trees in her back yard. Judy had an infectious smile that would warm the hearts of those she encountered, and she always had an encouraging word for family and friends.
After retirement, Judy volunteered part-time with the Peninsula READS Organization, teaching reading and English skills to students needing help. She was also active in the Seaford Women's Club, as well as the Arc of Greater Williamsburg, and, as a fitness volunteer with the Chesapeake Retirement Community.
In 2015 Judy and Ray decided to sell their home in Seaford and move to the Southside in Chesapeake in order to be closer to both of their families. She and Ray settled into Eagle Pointe in February of that year.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Ray Jarman; one daughter, Angela Jarman of Williamsburg; one son, David (Angie) Jarman, and three grandchildren, Grace, Garrett, and Grant Jarman, of Chesapeake; one sister, Sue (Don) Austin of Currituck, NC; brother-in-law Wayne (Linda) Jarman of Chesapeake; sister-in-law Jayne Fentress of Knotts Island, NC; niece Margie Ann (Brian) White of Shawboro, NC; nephew Billy (Lorin) Fentress, III of Knotts Island, NC; niece Wendy (Rocky) Burgett of Currituck, NC; and nephew Spencer (Marlith) Austin of Chula Vista, CA, and other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Sentara Hospice, who helped to make it possible for Judy to remain comfortable in her home during the latter stages of her illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 14th at the Eagle Pointe Bay Club, 1500 Eagle Pointe Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
A private interment will be held at a later date at Knotts Island, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either the Arc of Greater Williamsburg, 150-D Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188, or, The Knotts Island Cemetery Fund, 129 Wards Road, Knotts Island, NC 27950.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019