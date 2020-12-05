1/
Judy Gibson
{ "" }
Judy Carol Gibson (nee Wiggins) passed in her home on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 located in Williamsburg, VA due to long term illness. She was 74.

Mrs. Gibson was retired from Colonial Williamsburg.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by her Sons Russell Murphy of Williamsburg, Richard Murphy of Arlington, VA and Andrew Gibson of Williamsburg. Daughters Kimberly Morton, Kerry Murphy and Daughter-in-law Dorothea all of Williamsburg. Her Sister Elizabeth Robinson of Newport News. Five Grandchildren (Asa, Charles, Christopher, Ben and Melissa) and Five Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, William; her sisters, Martha LaFlash and Francis Wiggins, and her Parents Lt Col Eugene Wiggins (USAF RET) & Alice Wiggins.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring in Mrs. Gibson's honor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the James City Community Church.

Published in Daily Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
