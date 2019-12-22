|
|
Judy Hawkins Taylor, 76, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Judy was a native of North Carolina and had been a Peninsula resident for 66 years. She retired from Civil Service as a secretary to 2 Star Commanding Generals, ROTC at Ft. Monroe in 2005. Judy was a professional ballroom dancer, loved photography and won several awards for her pictures. She was a member of Colonial Ski Club for many years and enjoyed beading in her later years.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Houston Charles and Beatrice Ledbetter Hawkins and her brother, Felix Boyd Hawkins. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Anne Taylor and her father, Winston Danny Taylor; her sister, Wanda Cynthia Hawkins; two nieces, Denise Michelle Hawkins and Julie Marie Cohen; and five great nieces and nephews, Anthony, Joshua, Chelsea, Katie, and Nicholas.
Services were private. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 22, 2019