Judy Mosier Trogdon passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 76. She was a native of Newport News and a resident of Corapeake, NC. Judy retired from Verizon as a dispatcher after 40 years of service and she later worked as a receptionist at Suffolk Eye Care. Judy graduated from Newport News High School and was a member of Happy Home Church in Tyner, NC.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her son, and her sister and brother.
She is survived by her husband, Walter "David" Trogdon; daughters Tammy Sinks and Christine Townes; grandchildren Angela Darroch, Ashley Sinks and Robert Worrell; sister, Linda Matern (Junior); son-in-law, Richard Sinks; stepson, David Trogdon (Joanne); step-daughter, Joyce Anne Street; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was a beloved wife, mother, and MeMaw to all. She believed in living life to the fullest with a bubbly personality. She never met a stranger. She was so giving and had a heart of gold.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m.; interment will follow the service in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019