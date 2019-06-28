Judy R. Knight age 63, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday June 26, 2019. A local resident for the past 9 years, Judy was an active member of Hilton Presbyterian Church. Judy was a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, elder, and circle member. She was a past member of the Hilton Junior Women's Club. Judy was a School teacher for both Newport News and York County Schools. She was a member of the NEA and YEA. She was known by friends and family for her baking skills. But most of all she loved her family; enjoying any occasion that she could to be with them. Judy was born on January 24, 1956 in Flint, Michigan to the late William and Mary Radoye. She is the beloved wife of Larry Knight loving mother of Megan (Kelly) Martin, Shawn (Leah) Hall, Eric (Ashley) Hall, Jason Knight; adored grandmother of Elizabeth and Sydney Martin, Kai and Everly Hall, and Jordan and Logan Hall; sister of Carolyn Radoye, Jim Radoye, Doug Radoye, and Annie (Jeff) Combs. She is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday June 28, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188, (757) 565-1141. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Judy's name to the of Newport News, 11835 Canon Blvd. Ste A102, Newport News, VA 23606. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019