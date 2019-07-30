|
|
Judy Robbins Scott, age 75, of Gloucester, died at her home July 27, 2019. Daughter of the late John E. and Virginia Smith West. Judy loved her family, enjoyed spending time with her feathered friends (parrots) and shopping. Daughter in law, Linda Robbins preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cindy White (Roy), Ricky Robbins (Joanna), Michael Robbins (Charlene) and their father, Charles Robbins, nine grandchildren, Heather, Christina, Brandi, Justin, Dylan, Amanda, Cody, Austin and Kinsley. Nine great grandchildren as well as a host of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A graveside service officiated by Reverend Tommy Bunting will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on July 30, 2019