Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery
Judy Stewart Obituary
Judy Stewart, 80, passed away at home July 22, 2019. A native of Roanoke, Judy was a longtime resident of Poquoson and a faithful servant of God at Emmaus Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert "Bob" Stewart, Sr., Judy is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn Reagan (Jeff); son, Robert M. Stewart, Jr. (Michele); grandchildren, Joshua Campbell (Chelsea), Shannon Reagan, Trenton Reagan, Robert B. Stewart, Ryan Stewart and James Stewart; great-granddaughter, Phoebe Campbell; brother Robert H. "Bobby" Guill (Mary), brother-in-law, Harry T. Stewart (Bettye) as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 5 -7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday morning at Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Scott Wade.

Condolences to calytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
