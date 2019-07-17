Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Patterson-Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy T. Patterson-Wallace


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy T. Patterson-Wallace Obituary
At sunset on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, God in His Almighty powers called home for eternal rest, our beloved, Judy Traherne Patterson-Wallace. Her life's journey began on June 17, 1940, as the oldest daughter of the late James and Emma Sue Patterson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Jeff Wallace, Sr. (Stephanie), and James Wallace; grandchildren, John Taylor (Megan), Jeffery Wallace, Jr., Antonio Wallace, Sadae Chapman, Jacquelyn Wallace (Tyshauna), Jasmine Wallace, Joseph Wallace, and Stefon Wallace; special God-children, Kevon Pressey and Kierra Davis (Keshon); twelve great-grandchildren, Izjohn, Za'Kayiah, Jayce, Masyn, Shane, Joshua, Enoch, Nash, Mia, Mason, Mya and Heaven; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A service, celebrating her life, will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Wallace may be viewed on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now