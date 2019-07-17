|
At sunset on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, God in His Almighty powers called home for eternal rest, our beloved, Judy Traherne Patterson-Wallace. Her life's journey began on June 17, 1940, as the oldest daughter of the late James and Emma Sue Patterson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Jeff Wallace, Sr. (Stephanie), and James Wallace; grandchildren, John Taylor (Megan), Jeffery Wallace, Jr., Antonio Wallace, Sadae Chapman, Jacquelyn Wallace (Tyshauna), Jasmine Wallace, Joseph Wallace, and Stefon Wallace; special God-children, Kevon Pressey and Kierra Davis (Keshon); twelve great-grandchildren, Izjohn, Za'Kayiah, Jayce, Masyn, Shane, Joshua, Enoch, Nash, Mia, Mason, Mya and Heaven; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A service, celebrating her life, will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mrs. Wallace may be viewed on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019