HAMPTON – Julia "Julie" Alice Hockaday, 61, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born March 29, 1958 in Newport News and was a lifelong Hampton resident. She graduated from Bethel High School in 1976. Julie was preceded in death by parents, Ruby and Raeford Hockaday, Sr., sister Karen Woolard-McGhee, and nephew Travis Woolard, Sr. She is survived by brothers, Doug (Becky) and Raeford Hockaday; sister Cindy Hockaday; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Julie had a big heart and her family meant everything to her. Although she never had children herself, she loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She enjoyed spending time with family and was a loyal Beatles fan nearly her entire life. Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements. Services are private at Julie's request.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019