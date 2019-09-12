|
|
Julia G. Grimes, 98, of Ware Neck, VA. departed this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019. A devoted member of Union Zion Baptist Church, she served her church and community well as a Sunday school teacher and deaconess. She was the last living offspring of Peter Gayle and Hallie Gardner Gayle. She is survived by her four children: Johnanna G. (Willie) Williams, of Nashville, TN; Patricia G. (Reginald Sr) Brown, Lorenzo E. Grimes, and Barbara C. Grimes, all of Gloucester, VA; two grandchildren: Reginald (Virginia) Brown, Jr. and Patrice (Guy) Stokes; three great grandchildren: Selena Brown, Zaria Brown, and Hallie Stokes; her sister-in-law, Mary Gayle, Mathews, VA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives who loved and cared for her in a special way. She was predeceased by her husband John E. Grimes; two sisters: Ellen R. Evans (her twin) and Martha Alberta Smith, as well as her three brothers: Moses Gayle, Charlie Gayle, and Thomas Wilton Gayle.
Mrs. Grimes's homegoing service will be conducted by Rev. Willie Dickerson and is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Union Zion Baptist Church, Ware Neck, VA. Her body will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service; a visitation is also scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Howard Funeral Home, Ark, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019