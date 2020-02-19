Home

Services
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation
2609 Cunningham Dr,
Hampton, VA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
633 20th Street
Newport News, VA
View Map

Julia P. Silver


1931 - 2020
Julia P. Silver Obituary
Mrs. Julia P. Silver, 88, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home with her grandson by her side. Julia was born October 31, 1931 in Franklin County, North, Carolina to the late Moses and Florence Massenburg.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Berceuse Funeral & Cremation, 2609 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Zion Baptist Church, 633 20th Street, Newport News, VA. with Dr. Tremayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Professional Services Entrusted to Poole's Funeral Home, 8721 Colonial Trail E, Smithfield, VA, (757) 357-4742 www.poolesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020
