Julia T. Kemp Phillips, 91 of Shacklefords, Virginia passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.She was preceded in death by her first husband Preston T. Kemp, second husband Bernard M. Phillips and eldest son William T. "Billy" Kemp.She is survived by a son Whalen (Susan) Kemp; three grandchildren Christi Morton, Neale (Donna) Kemp and Andy (Kristina) Kemp; four great-grandchildren Alex (Dan) King, Avery Morton, Jack Morton, Samantha Kemp, Noah Kemp and Paige Kemp; as well as a former daughter-in-law and close friend Mary Conner.A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12th in Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181.Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019
