Newport News, Va. - It is with great sadness that we announce Juliana Francesca Jaynes, 60, passed away suddenly in her Newport News, VA home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on August 29,1958 in New York, Juliana was predeceased by her parents, John Anthony Babarovic and Sally Ann Vigeant McLean.Juliana is survived by her son Stefan Jaynes, her siblings Christina Babarovic, Joe Castagno, Bettina Castagno, Christian Castagno, nieces, nephews, and cousins, her stepmother Gretchen Babarovic and by her ex-husband Brian Jaynes.Juliana will be remembered as a champion for special education legal rights with the 2001 Virginia landmark court case "Stefan Jaynes vs. Newport News School Board." She excelled in equestrian national competition when she was young and her love of horses continued throughout her life. Juliana loved the arts and was an artist in her own right. Her passions and expertise included crafting beautiful beaded jewelry, her knowledge of herbs for medicinal purposes, nature, wildflowers and gourmet cooking.A special light and gentle soul has left this world. Juliana will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved her.A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Memorial donations can be made in honor of Juliana to the Western Tidewater Community Services Board https://www.wtcsb.org/ There is a donate button located on the top corner of the website and please direct your donation to WTCSB Jays Place Group Home. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary