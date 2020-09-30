Newport News, VA. – Julie Dryden Brooks, 52, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Julie was a native and lifelong peninsula resident. She graduated from Poquoson High School.



She was preceded in death by her father David Freeman Dryden and is survived by her children, Sara Brooks and Joseph (JD) David Brooks and his wife Melissa and grandchild Aubri Cooke. She is also survived by her mother Mary Lee Dryden and a sister Belinda Humphrey.



A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.



