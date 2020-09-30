1/1
JULIE DRYDEN LEE BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newport News, VA. – Julie Dryden Brooks, 52, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Julie was a native and lifelong peninsula resident. She graduated from Poquoson High School.

She was preceded in death by her father David Freeman Dryden and is survived by her children, Sara Brooks and Joseph (JD) David Brooks and his wife Melissa and grandchild Aubri Cooke. She is also survived by her mother Mary Lee Dryden and a sister Belinda Humphrey.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved