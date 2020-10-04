It is with great sadness, that I share the news of my sister, Julie Lynn Reiser's death September 22, 2020. Julie passed away following a drug and alcohol overdose with a subsequent head injury in Portland Oregon where she had been residing the last several years.



Julie was the youngest of three girls born to Walter (Bill) and Bette (Hogg) Reiser on October 5, 1957, in Yorktown, Virginia. She is predeceased by her mother, Bette and survived by her father, Bill (Lu) and sisters, Carol Reiser Nelson (Robert Hopewell) and Laura Thurman. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces: Kyle Nelson ( Nicole), Dr. Kelly Nelson Kelly (John), Emily Hartman (Jay), Michael Bachschmid and Jay Bachschmid (Liz). Julie was also loved by our aunt, Judy Hogg and our cousin, Ruth Larson (Craig) and their children, Rob, Caroline and Abby. My aunt, Lucy Pape, was very special to Julie.



Julie, Laura and I loved growing up on Wormley Creek and the York River. I truly think those were Julie's happiest days. We spent hours exploring every inch of Wormley Creek with our dear friend, Sue Mattson (Wardy). We went far beyond the physical boundaries given to us by our parents, even venturing to cross the York River on many occasions to explore Glouster, Matthews and the surrounding areas. Our days were spent boating, swimming, skiing, aqua boarding, fishing and crabbing, and those were certainly idyllic days. Because we had two working parents, as the oldest, I assumed a lot of responsibility helping to care for Julie. Despite the five year age difference, we maintained a special bond in life. We stayed in touch most of our lives, at least as much as Julie's lifestyle would permit.



Julie was born a tomboy, always preferring a cowboy outfit to a cowgirl outfit. Following high school and a few months at college, Julie learned to excel at carpentry, clearly a trait inherited from her father! She lived in Texas a few years, surprising people with her capability of operating large machinery despite her small stature. Sadly, it was about this time that Julie's life began to take a wrong turn and her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse began. It would be easy enough to sweep this chapter of Julie's life under the proverbial rug but I think Julie would like people to understand how adversely these struggles came to affect her life and relationships, both with family and friends. Addiction is as much a pandemic as COVID is now, and sadly, this country does a very poor job addressing it. I dealt with Julie's issues for many years, attempting to get assistance through the Newport News Social Services Program. Sadly, they appear to be chronically understaffed, overworked and under budgeted. Even trying to get phone calls returned was an enormous challenge. In. Virginia, there was simply no help for someone like my sister. The truth was, she fell through the cracks of a very inadequate, poorly run social system. While we are not sure how Julie ended up in Portland, Oregon a few years ago, it was a clear blessing in disguise. With all the difficulties in dealing with the Newport News Social Services, Portland has an outstanding social services system. Julie was briefly hospitalized and then transferred to Prestige Care of Menlo Park, a rehabilitation facility supported by a special "Magi" program fully funded under Obamacare. Julie was cared for there until her death and I do believe she was very happy there. I am grateful for the love and support given to her there and for the staff working with me long distance to care for her. I hope that by addressing this issue openly, families will continue to push to help their children or siblings who may be suffering from addictions also. As much as I mourn the death of my sister, I mourn the loss of a life that could have been, even more. It is very difficult to watch your baby sister live a life controlled by drugs and alcohol. I am so deeply grateful to my Aunt Judy who helped Julie in so many ways, including opening her home to her briefly. Judy always kept her heart open to Julie, even when it was not easy. I am grateful to Amy Walker for stepping up to pay a $300 outstanding bill when the city threatened to cut Julie's services. A special thank you goes to Sandra Hood for helping us to find someone to rehabilitate Julie's home when selling became a necessity. I am very grateful to my cousin, Ruth and her husband Craig for helping clean out Julie's home and paying out of their own pocket to store some of her things. Sadly, Julie was incapable of realizing by this time, how very fortunate she was to have family and friends who cared enough for her to go the " extra distance". I, however, am extremely grateful to each of them for their love and generous efforts to help my sister.



I do want to emphasize that a Julie had some really good traits. She was definitely charming and truly a "people person". Julie was elected Class President her senior year of high school and enjoyed many friendships. Her passion was rescue animals, of which she had several. She truly loved and spoiled her fur babies. She loved to fish, especially on my father's boat, the Miss Bette. She purchased an RV and enjoyed trips down to North Carolina and Florida. She met Kelly and I at some of my daughters tennis tournaments and those were great fun for her. I think Julie truly loved her nephews and nieces especially since she never had children of her own. She adored my cousin Ruth's children and enjoyed special times with them too.



On a positive note, we were able to donate Julie's eyes to the Lions Club where they will benefit someone in need. Her ashes will be spread, at a later date, along Wormley Creek and the York River- her happy place. Julie will be missed and she will be mourned. I will always regret she never had an opportunity to do more with her life but as we all know- that is a clear consequence of alcohol and drug addiction. If you have a daughter or a sister, please give her a hug tonight in Julie's memory. I wish I could give my sister one more hug. Carol Reiser Nelson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store