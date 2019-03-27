|
Julio J. Lugo, 91, passed away on March 22, 2019. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he enlisted in the U.S. Army following high school. He went on to work for the Federal government as a civil servant for over forty years. He enjoyed fishing, a good game of chess, and a challenging crossword puzzle. He was a member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Yoko, his son Rafael, his daughter Maria, and two grandchildren, Javier and Ana. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 1:30 pm at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23608. A reception will follow the mass.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2019