June Anne Koeppen of Hayes passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Mrs. Koeppen was a devoted wife for 67 years and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was also a devout Catholic having served the Catholic Diocese in New York for many years; she enjoyed watching old westerns, reading and traveling however her family always came first. Husband Arthur P. Koeppen and a son Stephen J. Koeppen preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Michael Koeppen (Kim), grandson, Matthew Koeppen (Kate), and three great-grandsons. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery officiated by Father Gregory Kandt. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.