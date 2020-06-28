June Anne Koeppen
June Anne Koeppen of Hayes passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Mrs. Koeppen was a devoted wife for 67 years and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was also a devout Catholic having served the Catholic Diocese in New York for many years; she enjoyed watching old westerns, reading and traveling however her family always came first. Husband Arthur P. Koeppen and a son Stephen J. Koeppen preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Michael Koeppen (Kim), grandson, Matthew Koeppen (Kate), and three great-grandsons. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery officiated by Father Gregory Kandt. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

