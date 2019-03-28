June Franklin Neel, widow of Thomas A. Neel, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.She had been a longtime Poquoson resident prior to moving to The Devonshire in Hampton four years ago. She was born June 2, 1929 in Morristown, TN to Coy and Edith Franklin and moved to Virginia in 1947 where she went to work for C&P Telephone and was employed there until her retirement in 1985.June was a life member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Hampton and was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.June was preceded in death by her sisters, Clayta Anderson, Peggy Fowler, and Bertie Wilson. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Price (Billy) and Kathryn LaBar (Bruce), both of Poquoson. She was also the BEST GRANDMA EVER to Skip Price (Chay), Jamie Price (Vicki), Dusty Price (Heather), Neel and Claire LaBar; "Little Ones" (great-grandchildren), McKenzie, McLanie, Avery Price, Braylen Wise, Hudson Price, Susannah Price, Cole LaBar; brother, George Franklin (Rose); and sister, Barbara Guardino (Stanley).The family will receive friends 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home followed by a celebration of June's life at 12:30 PM in the chapel. Interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens.The family would like to thank the staff at The Devonshire Assisted Living Facility for their personal and compassionate care.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary