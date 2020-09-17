June Pereira Shoosmith, 85, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on September 14, 2020 in Rochester, NY.
June was born to Gabriel and Grace Pereira on June 12, 1935. She grew up in Hampton, Virginia and was a graduate of Hampton High School where she played flute in both the concert and marching bands. As a young woman, she worked as a civilian secretary at Fort Monroe. After she married, she moved to Houston, Texas, where she was a secretary for astronaut Scott Carpenter during the early days of NASA's space program. June lived much of her adult life in Williamsburg, VA, where she was active with St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. June loved music, sang in the choir, and played flute during church services for many years. At the age of 63, June moved to the Rochester, NY area, where she lived near to her daughter, Ann, and granddaughter, Allison. She became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pittsford, NY and enjoyed singing in the choir with this congregation as well. Later in her life, June moved to the Hurlbut Nursing Home, where she lived for seven years and was cared for by the wonderful nursing staff.
June is preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers: Gabriel Pereira, Joseph Pereira, and David Pereira. She is survived by her three children: John Philip Shoosmith of Bellingham, WA, Ann Shoosmith Menendez of Rush, NY, and Virginia Shoosmith Baldwin of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jenna Shoosmith of WI, Maya and Ava Shoosmith of WA, Addison Haynes of WA, Allison Menendez of NY, and Nolan and Theo Baldwin of WA.
Due to the current pandemic, a private, in-person service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Thursday, September 17th at 1:00 PM. The service will be accessible via livestream. Burial will follow at White Haven Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home.
Link to the livestream : https://www.stpaulspittsford.org/livestreamed-worship-resources/
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of these organizations:
St. Paul's Lutheran Church : 28 lincoln Ave, Pittsford, New York 14534
The Hurlbut Nursing Home: 1177 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, New York, 14623