Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
June V. Mitchell


1928 - 2019
June V. Mitchell Obituary
June V. Mitchell, 91, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born February 23, 1928. June retired from civil service after 30 years. She was a 67-year member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and was also a member of Warwick Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star. She was an active member of over 50 years at Temple Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed her time spent in the Outer Banks.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Daisy Vermillera. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Walter J. Mitchell, Jr.; daughter, Terri M. Taylor (John) of Newport News, son, Mark S. Mitchell (Audrey) of Orlando, FL; grandson, Nicholas Taylor ( Erica) of Newport News; granddaughter, Jacqueline Mitchell of Orlando, FL; brother, Robert Vermillera; nephews, Scott and Tony Vermillera of Richmond; and many loving friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Steve Baehr. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press from July 3 to July 5, 2019
