June Manning 82 passed on October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Father Eddy Wallace and Mother Cora Evans Wallace. Her Husband of 60 years Carl L. Manning. A Burial service will take place at Parklawn Memorial 2551 N. Armistead Ave. at 12:00 on Saturday October 26. A Celebration in Life will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church 1294 Poquoson Ave. at 3pm on October 26. Please see Claytor Rollins Funeral Home website for additional information.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019