Jung Hyun Kim, age 69, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. A long-time resident of Hampton Roads, Mr. Kim, with his family, immigrated to the U.S. in 1975 from South Korea. He is survived by his loving wife, Ok Keum Kim; two daughters, Mi Jung Choe and husband Chris Min Choe and Song Mi Kim; one son, Dae Il Kim. He was a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren, Kristen Ji-Hyun Choe, Ellen So-Hyun Choe, Kathryn Mi-Hyun Choe, Ryan Jung-Min Choe, Jason Tae-Min Choe, Keyteh Kyle Thongvathsa, and Juno Tylor Thongvathsa. He was a son to Hae Won Chung and Soon Dan Park; brother to Duk Young Chung and wife Mi Ok Chung, and Young Ja Chung. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many other family members.Mr. Kim was an avid golf enthusiast, a successful entrepreneur, and business owner of the community for over 20 years. Once coming to the Hampton Roads area, he had worked hard to not only establish himself in the community but to be a role model for his family. He came with nothing but left so much behind. A loving husband, father, and friend that passed too soon and too quickly. He will be deeply missed.Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. The funeral service is scheduled on Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.