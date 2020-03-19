Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
County Line Cemetery
Basset, VA
Junior Richard Wiggington Obituary
Yorktown, Va - Junior Richard Wiggington, 89, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Junior was a native of Henry County, VA and moved to Yorktown in 1960. He was a retired brick mason and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Katherine Wiggington and his son Steve R. Wiggington and is survived by his granddaughters, Lyndsey Marie and Shelby Rae; a granddaughter Kenly Marie.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020, at County Line Cemetery in Basset Virginia.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Va. 23231-0366. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020
