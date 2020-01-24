|
|
Justin Paul Tubach, 26, was born on Sept. 7, 1993, in Blacksburg, Virginia, to Paul and Susan Tubach. His family moved to Williamsburg in 1996. From a young age, Justin was an avid lover of all things automotive, especially Ford. He graduated from Warhill High School in 2011 with technical automotive training, which he took to the local Ford dealerships where he worked for over 5 years.Justin owns a home in Williamsburg with his loving wife and lifelong best friend, Jasmine Marie Tubach, and their expected child, "Baby J." He loved and cherished everyone in his life. He lived for his God, his wife Jasmine, and their child. On January 17, 2020, Justin was called home by his Lord and Savior. Justin is survived by his wife, Jasmine, and their expected child; his father, Paul Tubach, Jr.; his mother, Susan Sullivan; his sister, Jennifer (Adesoji) Adedeji; and his brothers, Joshua, Jonathan (Melissa), and Jefferson Tubach. After meeting Jasmine in elementary school, Justin also grew up with her mother and siblings: Lauredan Sawyer, Matthew (Morgan) Newman, Luke, Jesse, Jonathan, and Jubilee Sawyer. Justin is also dearly missed by his extended family and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd. in Williamsburg. Family will gather at 2 PM - 3 PM. We will receive guests 3 PM – 6 PM. A fund has been created for Jasmine and Baby Tubach on Facebook: "Hope for Baby Tubach." Direct donations may also be sent to Jasmine via [email protected]
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 24, 2020