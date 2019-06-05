On May 29, 2019 K. Roger (Red) Bean left his earthly life for his heavenly home. Born in Waynesboro, Va. he lived most of his life in Newport News. He graduated from Newport News High School in 1966. After graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years part of that was in Vietnam. He worked at Anheuser Busch in the brewing department until he retired in 2002.Roger is survived by his wife of 49 years Lynn Spaulding Bean, daughter, Karen Owens (Michael), son, Morgan Bean and five grandchildren, Matthew, Leora and Holly Drees, Michael and Mikayla Owens. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Bean (Ruth) and sister, Sheila Tucker (David) and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church 38 Hoopes Road, Newport News. A reception will follow the service. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary