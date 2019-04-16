|
(Hampton)Kalani P Bowen, 33, died April 11,2019 of natural causes.He is preceded by his grandparents Bill and Mary Bowen(Hampton)and Pedro and Marie Aguilera(Texas).He leaves behind his parents Robert and Lupe Bowen;his sister Wendy Littlejohn(Andre);his brother Jordan Bowen;three nieces Riviierra, Kelly and Leilani; and many Uncles and Aunts and Cousins.Kalani had a love for people and always willing to help.His heart was as big as the moon and his smile could melt you in a minute.He will be missed but each of us take a part of his love and goodwill with us.Visitation will take place at Wateredge Church in Newport News on April 17th from 10am-12pm.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019