R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Kaliopi G. Deligan Obituary
Kaliopi G. Deligan, 97, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Born on the island of Skyros, Greece, Mrs. Deligan had been a Hampton resident since 1961. She was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, the Golden Hearts Club, and co-owner with her predeceased husband of the European Tailor Shop in Phoebus. Mrs. Deligan is survived by her sons, Lambros G. Deligan and his wife, Anita, of Richmond, Bill G. Deligan of Hampton; one sister, Maria Dafnouli, and one brother, Michael Kalimeris and his wife Maria, both of Athens, Greece; one grandson, George L. Deligan of Fredericksburg and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins of Athens, Greece.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church by Fr. George Chioros. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-7 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton followed by a Trisagion service to begin at 7 p.m.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
