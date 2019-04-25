|
Kalusiah James Kpollie, 5 month old son of Jude and Angeline Kpollie and brother of Sarah M. and Jude G. Kpollie, died on April 20, 2019. Additional survivors are paternal grandparents, Jackta and Sandra Kpollie, and maternal grandparents, Akakpo Noviho and Ehuih Koudayah. He was loved by family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2019