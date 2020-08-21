Karen (Kloman) Brookes Lytle, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Hampton. She was born July 12, 1948 to parents Helen Kloman Ruff and Martin John Kloman in Brooklyn, NY. Karen graduated from Northeastern University and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
Always putting others before herself, she volunteered at First Presbyterian Church, Habitat for Humanity and was a part of the San Diego Cursillo movement. Her career included Volunteer Coordinator at the Southwest Medical Teams, Executive director of the Hemophilia Association and Executive Director of BMR, San Diego.
Preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by her husband John Rogers Lytle of Hampton; her sisters Judith Sullivan of Florida and Maureen Kloman of Oregon; son Donald Scott Brookes of Florida and Paul Michael Brookes (Pamela Hutzler) of Richmond; step-children Patrick Lytle (Leigh) of San Francisco, CA, Stephanie Lytle of Hayward, CA, Catherine Lytle of Livermore, CA & Christopher Lytle (Elizabeth) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Adyson Keyte Brookes of Richmond, Justin Brookes of Nebraska, Jade Alexandria Lytle and Matthew John Lytle of Livermore, CA, Colin Patrick Lytle and Jillen Grace Lytle of San Francisco, CA, and Jacob John Lytle, Joshua John Lytle and Jaxson John Lytle of San Diego, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Hampton in the Memorial Garden, officiated by Reverend Dr. Cynthia Rosser-Higgins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Karen Lytle to First Presbyterian Church, 514 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669.
