Kay became free in the truest form on March 14, 2020. Kay was an avid pet lover, she loved the beach and everything in nature. She was definitely a free spirit. She was loved by many. She is survived by her true love of 12 years Terry Sennett of Hampton, her two daughters Tasha Eckler of Ivor and Kathryn Farries of New Kent, her mother Gail Zorn of Newport News and father Clifford Bryan of Carrollton, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren and fur babies. We will be having a celebration of life in honor of Kay on a date TBD.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020