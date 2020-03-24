Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen "Kay" Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen "Kay" Duncan Obituary
Kay became free in the truest form on March 14, 2020. Kay was an avid pet lover, she loved the beach and everything in nature. She was definitely a free spirit. She was loved by many. She is survived by her true love of 12 years Terry Sennett of Hampton, her two daughters Tasha Eckler of Ivor and Kathryn Farries of New Kent, her mother Gail Zorn of Newport News and father Clifford Bryan of Carrollton, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren and fur babies. We will be having a celebration of life in honor of Kay on a date TBD.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -