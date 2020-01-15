Home

Karen Idzi
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Karen L. Idzi


1957 - 2019
Karen L. Idzi Obituary
Karen Lee Idzi, age 62, passed away at her home in Ft. Myers Florida on December 12, 2019. Prior to her move to Florida, Karen, was a life-long- resident of Hampton, Virginia. She graduated from Pembroke High School and later enjoyed a long-term career as a computer specialist at Ft. Monroe, Virginia.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Richard Idzi. She is survived by her companion, Zane Kleiber, of Ft. Myers, Florida; her sister, Kelly Idzi of Newport News; and two beloved nieces and their children, Kimberly Blount Smith (Jonathan, Jordyn, James and Robby) of Hampton, and Mallory Idzi, (Randolph and Lola) of Newport News. She is also survived by two aunts, Cheryl Langley Roane and Patricia Langley Petway and their families. Karen had a fun-loving, kind and generous spirit. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home by Pastor Art Wolz, followed by a private burial.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
