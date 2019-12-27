Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Karen Leigh Butner Benson


1944 - 2019
Karen Leigh Butner Benson Obituary
Karen Leigh Butner Benson, 75, was called home on December 24, 2019, by her Heavenly Father, offering her greener pastures after a battle with cancer. She was born February 12, 1944 in Newport News, VA to the late C. and Elsie Willis Butner. Karen was a member of Orcutt Baptist Church and the Maggie Roaten Sunday school class for 35 years, having served on numerous committees and groups through the years. She enjoyed many friendships with her church family and was as comfortable on the floor playing with the toddlers as she was in her "mature" ladies Sunday school class. She also enjoyed Virginia Tech Hokies football.

Karen was also predeceased by her brother, Grady Wayne Butner, Sr. She is survived by husband of 40 years, Robert N. Benson; daughter, Kristin Leigh Benson Houglum and husband Mike; grandson, Harrison Scheidemantle, the apple of her eye and best buddy since his birth; brothers, Douglas Butner, Jr. and wife Maxine of Kinston, NC, and Terry A. Butner and wife Carol Campbell of Big Pine Key, FL; step-daughter, Amy Benson Logan and husband Junior of Newport, NC; five step-granddaughters; and six step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Jerry Bennett. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. At Karen's request there will be no reception. Friends and family gather where you may and rejoice in the fact Karen is looking down enjoying her new home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Karen's memory to Orcutt Baptist Church, 653 Baxter Lane, Newport News, VA 23602.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 27, 2019
