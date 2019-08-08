Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Karen Marie Hall-Smith

Karen Marie Hall-Smith Obituary
Karen Marie Hall-Smith passed away at her home in Newport News on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Karen retired from Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in 2014. She loved live music, the beach, and her dogs Adaline and Cooper.

She leaves behind her husband Mark; her brother, Ron Jancek; stepson, Caleb Smith, and too many friends to name.

In lieu of flowers if you wish to honor her memory please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Karen was loved and will be greatly missed.

All services will be private.

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019
