Mrs. Karen Miller Bruce of Newport News VA entered eternal rest on September 13th, 2020. For those wishing to pay their respects a funeral service will be held Monday, September 21st at 11am at Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Rd, Newport News VA 23608, followed by internment at 1pm at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery 3609 Providence Rd, Hayes VA 23072. Due to covid 19 restrictions, this event will be limited to 50 person and social distancing and masking requirements are in effect. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join the live stream through the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com