Karen Miller Bruce
Mrs. Karen Miller Bruce of Newport News VA entered eternal rest on September 13th, 2020. For those wishing to pay their respects a funeral service will be held Monday, September 21st at 11am at Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Rd, Newport News VA 23608, followed by internment at 1pm at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery 3609 Providence Rd, Hayes VA 23072. Due to covid 19 restrictions, this event will be limited to 50 person and social distancing and masking requirements are in effect. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join the live stream through the Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel Facebook page. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
SEP
21
Interment
01:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
September 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rebecca Scott
Friend
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
