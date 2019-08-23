Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Karen Padilla


1958 - 2019
Karen Padilla Obituary
Karen Padilla of Williamsburg, VA passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Karen was born on May 13, 1958 in Queens, NY. Karen's love for life, family, and friends always made her the life of the party. Her spark lit up any room. Karen was a free spirit who loved all people, music and animals.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Carole and Marty. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Eddy; her children Dana, Ronnie, and Pam; her brother Kevin and nephew Connor.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm and Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1-3 pm with service to follow Sunday at Nelsen Funeral Home at 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188. The family will receive family and friends after the service.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2019
