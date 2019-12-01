|
Karoline "Liane" Edwards, 81, a native of Nuremberg, Germany and longtime resident of Newport News, has entered her eternal rest with her loving husband, John S. Edwards and son, Ronnie Edwards. She was a loving wife, mother, and Oma. She enjoyed gardening, wildlife, animals, and especially the joys of her life, Taylor, Kristina and Elijah Mangum.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Wes Taylor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019