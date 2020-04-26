Home

Karoline M. Bethune

Karoline M. Bethune, 78, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her daughter's home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was an amazing mom and incredible grandmother.

Karoline was preceded in death by her father, Edward J. Stepinski; mother, Boleslawa C. Stepinski; and husband, Kenneth R. Bethune. She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen A. Johnson and husband Thomas; son, Kenneth R. Bethune Jr and wife Chris; grandchildren, Chase Johnson, Kamryn Johnson, Cody Bethune, Jacob Bethune; and great-grandchild, Mason Bethune.

A special thanks to all of her amazing friends and neighbors that have been a part of her life.

A private graveside service will be held in Hampton National Cemetery.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
