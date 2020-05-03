Karran Anna Elmore, age 79 of Gloucester passed away peacefully at her home on April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Richard M. Elmore, Sr. Karran was a retired Administrative Assistant and a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Survivors include four children, Loni Andrews, Richard M. Elmore, Jr., Angela Dunston, Terrah Lynn Vyas, four granddaughters, two grandsons, and two great-granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers we're requesting contributions be made to Billy the Kidden Rescue, 4177 Rainbow Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



