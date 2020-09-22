1/1
Katherine Burton
1946 - 2020
Katherine Mildred Brooks Burton (Muffy) 73 Hampton Virginia, the daughter of the late Simon D. Brooks, II and Katherine G. Pemberton was born on Tuesday November 12th, 1946 in Richmond Virginia. Katherine shared her final journey Wednesday September 16 2020, at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton Virginia surrounded by her husband Theodore Burton, family, and friends. She was wanted here on earth, but God decided he needed her more in the pearly gates of heaven. In honor of Katherine Mildred Brooks Burton a memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 23rd, 2020 11:00 am at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home Inc, located at 4304 Victoria Blvd Hampton VA 23669. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home in remembrance of her.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
