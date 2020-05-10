After a 40 month battle with Glioblastoma, Katherine Elizabeth Frank Miniclier died peacefully on April 25th, 2020 in her home in Charles City surrounded by her family.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jack Miniclier; children Heather Shockey, John Miniclier, Nicole Miniclier, and Andrew Miniclier and their respective spouses; grandsons Ben, Peter, Rob and Gideon; sister Eleanor Matney; and many beloved in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Frank and mother Dorothy Kitsleman Bush.
Katherine will be remembered for her friendliness, her openness, her ready smile, and her love of life. For a more inclusive memorial to Katherine, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Both an interment at Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial service at Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.