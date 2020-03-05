|
|
Katherine G. Johnson died peacefully in her sleep, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Hidenwood Retirement Community, Newport News, VA. She was 101 years old. She was born August 26, 1918, in White Sulphur Springs, WV. She completed her education in West Virginia, graduating summa cum laude, from West Virginia State College (now University), majoring in Mathematics and French. She will be remembered for her love of learning, love of mathematics, and always helping others to learn as well. Katherine did this 'with a personal grace and humble spirit' as described recently by Clayton Turner, Director, NASA Langley Research Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Joylette Hylick, Mt. Laurel, NJ and Katherine Moore, Greensboro NC, 6 grandchildren, Laurie Braxton (Gary), Troy Hylick (Lydia), K. Michele Sanders (Jenerio), Gregory Boykin (Zenaida), Douglas Boykin (Nicole), Michael Moore (Zellua) and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James A Johnson, parents, Joshua and Joylette Coleman, daughter, Constance 'Connie' Garcia, and three siblings, Horace, Margaret, and Charles Coleman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hampton University Convocation Center. Mrs. Johnson will lie in state for viewing from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Convocation Center on Saturday. On Friday, March 6, 2020, viewing will be at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 12 to 3 p.m. and viewing will continue at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th Street, Newport News, VA, beginning at 5 p.m. followed by the Ivy Beyond the Wall Service by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at 7 p.m. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2020